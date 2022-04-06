Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.13

Shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.13 and traded as high as $8.20. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 1,102,537 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.13.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.11%.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:USA)
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA)
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.