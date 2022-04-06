Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.13

Shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.13 and traded as high as $8.20. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 1,102,537 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,657 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,243 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 6.1% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,994 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. 10.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:USA)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

