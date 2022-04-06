Fortress Paper (TSE:FTP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fortress Paper Ltd. (TSE:FTP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.36. Fortress Paper shares last traded at C$3.36, with a volume of 5,525 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.36.
Fortress Paper Company Profile (TSE:FTP)
Further Reading
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.