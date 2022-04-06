ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Stock Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $66.04

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $66.04 and traded as high as $67.08. ProShares Ultra S&P500 shares last traded at $67.05, with a volume of 3,111,335 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.04.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSO. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth $310,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 12,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

