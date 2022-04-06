TranSwitch (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

TranSwitch Co. (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. TranSwitch shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 50 shares trading hands.
About TranSwitch (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ)
TranSwitch Corp. designs, develops and supplies integrated circuit and intellectual property solutions that provide core functionality for voice, data and video communications equipment for network, enterprise and customer premises applications. The company provides integrated multi-core network processor system-on-a-Chip solutions and software solutions for fixed, third generation and fourth generation mobile, V over IP and multimedia infrastructures.
