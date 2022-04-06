LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU) Stock Price Down 0.6%

LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.79 and last traded at $9.79. 627 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 67,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in LDH Growth Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,979,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in LDH Growth Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at $891,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in LDH Growth Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in LDH Growth Corp I in the third quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 1.8% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 810,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 14,397 shares in the last quarter.

LDH Growth Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

