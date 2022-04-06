Flixxo Trading 8.3% Lower This Week (FLIXX)

Flixxo (FLIXX) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 6th. Flixxo has a total market cap of $490,362.94 and $98.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flixxo coin can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Flixxo has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Flixxo Coin Profile

Flixxo (CRYPTO:FLIXX) is a coin. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flixxo is www.flixxo.com . The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

Buying and Selling Flixxo

