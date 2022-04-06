Phantasma (SOUL) Price Down 27.4% Over Last Week

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $96.22 million and $3.72 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded down 27.4% against the US dollar. One Phantasma coin can currently be bought for $0.92 or 0.00002101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,863.06 or 0.99909309 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00062916 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00026244 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002080 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00009679 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 104,310,056 coins. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.