Ryo Currency (RYO) Price Down 2.6% Over Last Week

Ryo Currency (RYO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0391 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $1.45 million and $1,583.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,902.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,231.73 or 0.07361081 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $114.55 or 0.00260918 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.02 or 0.00774493 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00013598 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00091052 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $217.63 or 0.00495715 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007023 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.27 or 0.00378726 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 37,160,361 coins and its circulating supply is 37,043,049 coins. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

