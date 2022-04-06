BOMB (BOMB) Market Capitalization Tops $1.13 Million

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last week, BOMB has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00002882 BTC on exchanges. BOMB has a market cap of $1.13 million and $278,934.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,863.06 or 0.99909309 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00062916 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00026244 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002080 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 894,552 coins and its circulating supply is 893,764 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BOMBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.