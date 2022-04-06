Ryo Currency (RYO) Trading Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

Ryo Currency (RYO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $1,583.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0391 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,902.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,231.73 or 0.07361081 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.55 or 0.00260918 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $340.02 or 0.00774493 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00013598 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00091052 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.63 or 0.00495715 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007023 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.27 or 0.00378726 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 37,160,361 coins and its circulating supply is 37,043,049 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

