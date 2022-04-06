LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.74 Million

Wall Street analysts expect LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) to post $31.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for LiveVox’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.10 million and the lowest is $31.53 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full year sales of $140.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $141.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $169.56 million, with estimates ranging from $166.50 million to $173.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LiveVox.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LVOX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of LiveVox from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of LiveVox from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of LVOX stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 61,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,321. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.13. LiveVox has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in LiveVox by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in LiveVox during the third quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in LiveVox by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in LiveVox during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of LiveVox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

