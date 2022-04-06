Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.97 Million

Brokerages expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) to announce $34.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.33 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics posted sales of $23.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full year sales of $156.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $139.76 million to $184.57 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $201.65 million, with estimates ranging from $167.30 million to $267.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $126.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share.

KPTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

NASDAQ KPTI traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.34. 2,546,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,036,223. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $14.73. The firm has a market cap of $630.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of -0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.45.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,693.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 6,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $66,131.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,122 shares of company stock valued at $188,543. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 119.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 22,350 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 36.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

