-$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($0.53). TPI Composites posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1,680%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($0.91). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($2.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.77). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 71.53%. The firm had revenue of $389.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPIC. UBS Group upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.21.

Shares of TPIC stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.84. The company had a trading volume of 688,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,887. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average is $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.41. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $59.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,881,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,072,000 after buying an additional 236,659 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,470,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,382,000 after buying an additional 421,098 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,669,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,334,000 after buying an additional 29,915 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,650,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,696,000 after buying an additional 704,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,499,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,437,000 after buying an additional 596,792 shares during the last quarter.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

