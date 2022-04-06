Analysts Anticipate Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.95 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating) will report ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings. Yumanity Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.85) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($4.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($6.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.35) to ($4.97). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Yumanity Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yumanity Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Yumanity Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.49. 101,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,179. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $4.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,275 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 60,601 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 272.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 55,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 72,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

