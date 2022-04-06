Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Hits New 1-Year High at $170.33

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $170.33 and last traded at $169.47, with a volume of 88135 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $163.78.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Prologis from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.92.

The company has a market cap of $125.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.20%.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

