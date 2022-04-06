CURE Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CURR) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CURR – Get Rating) were down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 63,241 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 137,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.
The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.42.
CURE Pharmaceutical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CURR)
