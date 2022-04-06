Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Brokerages expect Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.68) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Chinook Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the lowest is ($0.74). Chinook Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.83) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($2.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.81) to ($2.98). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chinook Therapeutics.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.82. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 199.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other news, insider Andrew James King sold 2,500 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $33,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tom Frohlich sold 3,735 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $47,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,630 shares of company stock worth $124,761. 29.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,880,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,987,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,733,000 after purchasing an additional 450,705 shares during the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,391,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 23,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KDNY traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 233,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,463. The firm has a market cap of $879.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.62. Chinook Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

