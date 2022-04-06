Casper (CSPR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $17.25 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last week, Casper has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. Casper has a market capitalization of $376.65 million and $17.25 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0839 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00046356 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,228.95 or 0.07354763 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,907.32 or 1.00010109 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00051166 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,780,628,437 coins and its circulating supply is 4,490,463,751 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

