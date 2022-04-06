Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) Trading 13.9% Higher

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 13.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.88. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83.

Permanent TSB Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ILPMY)

Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc engages in the provision of retail financial services. The company offers a broad range of banking products and financial services to its customers including current accounts, retail and corporate and institutional deposits, residential mortgages, term loans, credit cards and overdrafts, as well as general insurance, pensions, investments and life insurance.

