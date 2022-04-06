-$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) to post ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Immuneering’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is ($0.40). The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Immuneering will report full-year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($1.90). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Immuneering.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IMRX. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Immuneering from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immuneering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immuneering currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

In other news, Director Ann E. Berman bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 9,900 shares of company stock worth $69,201 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter valued at approximately $911,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,472,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 46.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMRX traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.04. 6,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,492. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.47. Immuneering has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $33.99.

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.

