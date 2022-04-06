Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) were up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.91 and last traded at $4.76. Approximately 1,318,699 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 571% from the average daily volume of 196,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Scienjoy by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Scienjoy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Scienjoy by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,683 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Scienjoy during the second quarter worth about $86,000. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

