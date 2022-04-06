Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:ATAQU) Trading 0.6% Higher

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:ATAQU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91. 138 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altimar Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimar Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.