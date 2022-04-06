Brokerages Anticipate Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to Post $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) to report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Gildan Activewear also reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gildan Activewear.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The business had revenue of $784.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.45.

Shares of GIL stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.14. 597,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.28. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 106,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 66.7% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gildan Activewear (GIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.