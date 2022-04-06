GeoCoin (GEO) One Day Volume Tops $1,064.00

GeoCoin (GEO) traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last week, GeoCoin has traded 47.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $664,664.25 and $1,064.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000476 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DAV Coin (DAV) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

United Emirate Coin (UEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000022 BTC.

OTO Protocol (OTO) traded down 92.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000380 BTC.

BIXBCOIN (BIXB) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00039527 BTC.

Va Na Su (VNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GEO is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

