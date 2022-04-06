2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE) Shares Up 0.4%

2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.49 and last traded at $32.49. 1,111 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.37.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

