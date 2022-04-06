Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:FAIL) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:FAIL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.30 and last traded at $21.51. Approximately 177 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.98.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF during the third quarter worth $1,917,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 44,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF during the third quarter worth about $807,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF during the third quarter worth about $196,000.

