Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $51.91

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $51.91 and last traded at $52.44, with a volume of 658065 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.49.

WGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. CL King upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.43.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.80.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.20. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 48,819.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 645,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,783,000 after acquiring an additional 644,411 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $35,597,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,319,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth $24,963,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,043,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,075,000 after buying an additional 300,557 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

