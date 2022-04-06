Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Sets New 12-Month High at $65.91

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.91 and last traded at $65.64, with a volume of 850955 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.09.

ITCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.83 and its 200 day moving average is $46.79.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05). The business had revenue of $25.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 339.04% and a negative return on equity of 54.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 3,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 20,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $854,259.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 289,385 shares of company stock valued at $14,870,879. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 54.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

