Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Shares Gap Up to $6.92

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.92, but opened at $7.19. Fathom Digital Manufacturing shares last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 2,795 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FATH. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $12.50 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FATH. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $139,738,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Company Profile (NYSE:FATH)

Altimar Acquisition Corp II entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation.

