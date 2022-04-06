SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $47.54

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $47.54 and last traded at $47.55, with a volume of 50653 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.95.

Separately, Wolfe Research cut shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.72.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 257.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

