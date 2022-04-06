General Motors (NYSE:GM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $39.63

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.63 and last traded at $39.68, with a volume of 1292298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.18.

GM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of $57.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.85.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 50.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

