MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Stock Price Down 11.9%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) was down 11.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.14 and last traded at $4.23. Approximately 112,175 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,713,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MVIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on MicroVision in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $693.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 3.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.30.

MicroVision ( NASDAQ:MVIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 32.69% and a negative net margin of 1,728.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVIS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MicroVision in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of MicroVision by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

