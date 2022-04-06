1,942 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Purchased by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,942 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 245.1% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded down $5.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.13. 448,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,631,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.65. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.65 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.37. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.22%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

