Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) to Announce -$0.19 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG – Get Rating) to report ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Golden Nugget Online Gaming posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Nugget Online Gaming will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.73). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.63). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Golden Nugget Online Gaming.

Shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $6.41. The stock had a trading volume of 26,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,522. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average of $11.32. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $23.24.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNOG. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,058,000. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,684,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,615,000 after buying an additional 2,371,951 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,662,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,000,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,033,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,231,000 after buying an additional 1,148,092 shares during the period. 38.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

