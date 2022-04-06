Iconic Token Price Hits $0.38 (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded down 6% against the dollar. One Iconic Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000856 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $3.72 million and approximately $2,797.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00046390 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.53 or 0.07350501 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,945.90 or 0.99991000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00051163 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,877,786 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

