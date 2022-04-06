ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.51 Million

Equities analysts forecast that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) will post $157.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $157.00 million to $158.02 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full year sales of $687.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $684.70 million to $690.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $765.70 million, with estimates ranging from $762.60 million to $768.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ATI Physical Therapy.

ATIP has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Benchmark upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ATI Physical Therapy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.53.

ATIP traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,623. ATI Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.24.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 7,977 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

