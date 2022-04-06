Brokerages Anticipate Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Community Health Systems reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 63.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.65. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CYH shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

NYSE:CYH traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.07. 38,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,336. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.67. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $17.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Community Health Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

