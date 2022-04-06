GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Price Down 13.7%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) dropped 13.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.89 and last traded at $38.38. Approximately 56,329 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,113,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.47.

GDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on GDS from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of GDS by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of GDS by 8.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in GDS by 11.7% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in GDS by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

