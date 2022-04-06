Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Up 5.7%

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.86 and last traded at $33.72. 30,887 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 330,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.89.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SUPN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,836,466 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,551,000 after purchasing an additional 210,976 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,671,214 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,733,000 after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,577,980 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,014,000 after buying an additional 337,902 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,055,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,779,000 after buying an additional 38,865 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 961,708 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,043,000 after buying an additional 12,695 shares in the last quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

