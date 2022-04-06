Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Up 5.7%

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.86 and last traded at $33.72. 30,887 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 330,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.89.
Several analysts recently weighed in on SUPN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.59.
Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUPN)
Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.
