Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Gap Down to $34.25

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.25, but opened at $30.91. Aspen Aerogels shares last traded at $30.16, with a volume of 12,621 shares traded.

ASPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.34 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.64.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.21). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 33.70% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc acquired 1,791,986 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $49,996,409.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Gervis acquired 135,870 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $4,500,014.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 840.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

