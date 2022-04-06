C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Shares Gap Down to $26.46

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.46, but opened at $22.32. C4 Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.69, with a volume of 16,231 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.78.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.36.

C4 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CCCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.28. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 183.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 million. On average, equities analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 472.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 1,203.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 254,993 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 5.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 173.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

