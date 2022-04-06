Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Gap Down to $10.55

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.55, but opened at $9.43. Navitas Semiconductor shares last traded at $9.12, with a volume of 46,983 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The company has a current ratio of 27.16, a quick ratio of 26.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.59.

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Corp will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,515,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Polarity Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. Its products integrate GaN power with drive, control, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility, and new energy markets.

