ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ASAZY. DNB Markets upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 305 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 270 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 285 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASAZY remained flat at $$13.74 on Wednesday. 155,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,985. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. ASSA ABLOY AB has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.29.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (ASAZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.