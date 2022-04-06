Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $145.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Paychex traded as high as $141.91 and last traded at $140.77, with a volume of 113433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.31.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.60.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Paychex by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 422,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,527,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Paychex by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 3,988.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 89,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 87,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.73. The stock has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 70.40%.

About Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.