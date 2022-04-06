Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $145.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Paychex traded as high as $141.91 and last traded at $140.77, with a volume of 113433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.31.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.60.
In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.73. The stock has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 70.40%.
About Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paychex (PAYX)
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.