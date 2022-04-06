Autonio Price Tops $0.0251 on Major Exchanges (NIOX)

Autonio (NIOX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 6th. Over the last week, Autonio has traded up 18.3% against the dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for $0.0251 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Autonio has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and $154,658.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00046361 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,206.64 or 0.07309392 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,858.53 or 0.99973585 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00051223 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.