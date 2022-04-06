Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Given New €7.30 Price Target at Barclays

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from €8.00 ($8.79) to €7.30 ($8.02) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telekom Austria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Telekom Austria from €9.50 ($10.44) to €9.80 ($10.77) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Telekom Austria stock remained flat at $$16.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 292. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.26. Telekom Austria has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.76.

Telekom Austria ( OTCMKTS:TKAGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Telekom Austria had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telekom Austria will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, including value-added, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services.

