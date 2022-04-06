Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Gap Up to $274.15

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $274.15, but opened at $282.47. Morningstar shares last traded at $278.12, with a volume of 3,601 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $462.20 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.18%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.29%.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total transaction of $29,519.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,334 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $424,625.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,253 shares of company stock worth $60,840,801. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 48.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile (NASDAQ:MORN)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.