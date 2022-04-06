$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) to report $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings. Madison Square Garden Entertainment posted earnings of ($3.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.91 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.93). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 29.56% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $516.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.13) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSGE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

NYSE:MSGE traded down $4.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,723. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.89. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $60.26 and a twelve month high of $95.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,836.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 209.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

