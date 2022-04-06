Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) to report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Provident Financial Services reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE PFS traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.89. 58,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,075. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.18. Provident Financial Services has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

In other news, Director John Pugliese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $70,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,561,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,402,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,959,000 after purchasing an additional 287,365 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $6,309,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 921.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 189,484 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 170,926 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,031 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 87,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

