MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Trading Down 11.9%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 11.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.14 and last traded at $4.23. Approximately 112,175 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,713,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

MVIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on MicroVision in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

The company has a market cap of $693.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 3.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.30.

MicroVision ( NASDAQ:MVIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. MicroVision had a negative net margin of 1,728.00% and a negative return on equity of 32.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in MicroVision during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 25.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

